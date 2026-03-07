US Centcom mocks Iran's claims of damage to aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln

Key Events

Iran's UN representative says US targeted civilians Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations, Amir-Saeid Iravani said on Saturday that the US “deliberately targeted” civilians and civilians infrastructure. The remarks come days after joint US-Israel strikes in Tehran. “Iranian cities are being attacked indiscriminately. Densely populated residential area and critical civilian infrastructure are deliberately targeted... They are dropping 2,000 pound bomb in densely populated civilian areas,” Iravani said.

US CENTCOM debunks Iran’s USS Abraham Lincoln hit reports The US Central Command (CENTCOM) in a post on X mocks Iranian state media for alleged repeated claims of sinking the USS Abraham Lincoln, countering with four recent photos of the carrier operating normally in the Arabian Sea to affirm its operational status. According to local media reports by the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) of Iran, they said that four ballistic missiles hit the USS Abraham Lincoln. The Guards also threatened that land and sea will become the graveyard of the terrorist aggressors more and more. Nonetheless, the alleged strike could not be independently verified and CENTCOM immediately declared the allegations to be false.

Explosions rock Iran's capital early Saturday Explosions sent up clouds of dark smoke in the Iranian capital city early Saturday, and Tehran retaliated by firing missiles at Israel as the United States warned of a forthcoming bombing campaign that officials said would be the most intense yet in the weeklong conflict. There was no foreseeable end to the fighting. US President Donald Trump's administration approved a new $151 million arms sale to Israel after Trump said he would not negotiate with Iran without its "unconditional surrender." Iran's UN ambassador said the country would "take all necessary measures" to defend itself. Associated Press video showed explosions flashing and smoke rising over western Tehran as Israel said it had begun a broad wave of strikes. Also early Saturday, the Israeli military said it was moving to intercept a new salvo of missiles launched from Iran. In a sign of the widening nature of the conflict, sirens sounded early Saturday in Bahrain as an Iranian attack targeted the island kingdom. And Saudi Arabia said it destroyed drones headed toward its vast Shaybah oil field and shot down a ballistic missile launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base, which hosts US forces.

‘Minor incident’ in Dubai after missile interception A minor incident resulting from the fall of debris after an interception of a missile took place in Dubai, the city's media office confirmed on Saturday reported Reuters. “No injuries have been reported. Authorities have also denied reports circulating on social media regarding any incidents at Dubai International Airport,” the media office statement read.

Russia provided Iran with information to help Tehran strike US military Israeli warplanes pounded Beirut and Tehran on Friday as Iran launched another wave of retaliatory strikes against Israel and Gulf countries that host US forces. Russia has provided Iran with information that could help Tehran strike American warships, aircraft and other assets in the region, according to two officials familiar with US intelligence on the matter. It's the first indication that Moscow has sought to get involved in the war. The death toll continues to rise. At least 1,230 people in Iran, more than 200 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel have been killed, according to officials in those countries. Six US troops have been killed.