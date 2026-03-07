Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Nandita Roy drop ‘Phul Pishi O Edward’ poster to mark Women’s Day

Tollywood director duo Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy Saturday dropped a poster of their upcoming film Phul Pishi O Edward to mark International Women’s Day.

The visual features the women characters from the mystery drama, including Sohini Sengupta, Raima Sen, Ananya Chatterjee, Koneenica Banerjee, Shyamoupti Mudly, and Anamika Saha.

Sohini Sengupta plays the titular character Phul Pishi, appearing in a simple sari with a shawl and thick-framed spectacles. Raima and Konineeca will play Aditi and Rajlakshmi, members of a zamindar family. Shyamoupti portrays a newly married woman named Binita. Ananya’s character is a courtesan Putul Bai. Veteran actress Anamika Saha is seen as the family elder Hasi Devi.

The male cast members of the film include Arjun Chakrabarty, Shaheb Chattopadhyay, Rajatava Dutta, Rishav Basu and Soumya Mukherjee.

Speaking about her experience of working with Shiboprosad and Nandita for the first time, Raima said, “It was an awesome experience. Nandita was motherly and kind and made sure everyone was comfortable and happy. Shibu too is very nice to work with”.

“They work very systematically. Everything is very disciplined and on time. I think they gave me a very good role and I hope to work with them in the future in many more films,” she added.

Shyamoupti, who makes her big screen debut with this film, said she was initially nervous but the director duo made her feel comfortable on set. “I never felt that I was working with such veteran actors. It was wonderful working with them”.

“The women characters are at the heart of Phul Pishi O Edward. So, the decision to release the poster on the occasion of International Women’s Day feel extra special,” the actress added.

Phul Pishi O Edward marks the 25th film of the duo. Their production banner Windows Production House is also celebrating its 25th year. The film’s music will bring together composer Joy Sarkar and lyricist Srijato.

Shiboprosad and Nandita last directed the political thriller Raktabeej 2, which released during Durga Puja in 2025.