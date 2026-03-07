MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Iran’s ‘surrender’ to its neighbours is because it is being ‘beat to HELL’: Donald Trump

US President warns: “Today Iran will be hit very hard! Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran's bad behavior, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time

Our Web Desk Published 07.03.26, 05:07 PM
Donald Trump

Donald Trump AP/PTI

US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s statement on suspension of attacks against neighbouring countries unless an attack on Iran came from those countries was the result of Tehran being “beat to HELL” by US-Israeli attacks..

“Iran, which is being beat to HELL, has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore,” the US President wrote in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“This promise was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attack. They were looking to take over and rule the Middle East. It is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern Countries,” he wrote.

“They have said, "Thank you President Trump." I have said, "You're welcome!" Iran is no longer the "Bully of the Middle East," they are, instead, "THE LOSER OF THE MIDDLE EAST," and will be for many decades until they surrender or, more likely, completely collapse!”

He warned: “Today Iran will be hit very hard! Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran's bad behavior, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Iran's President Pezeshkian said in his televised address that the US demand for an unconditional surrender was a “dream that they should take to their grave”.

He apologised for Iran's attacks on regional countries, insisting that Tehran would halt them and suggesting they were caused by miscommunication in the ranks.

