Iran promises to stop attacks on neighbours, tells US to take ‘surrender dream to grave’

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that the country’s temporary leadership council had approved the suspension of attacks against neighbouring countries unless an attack on Iran came from those countries.

He also said the US demand for an unconditional surrender is a “dream that they should take to their grave”.

President Pezeshkian made the statement in a prerecorded address aired by state television.

He also apologised for Iran's attacks on regional countries, insisting that Tehran would halt them and suggesting they were caused by miscommunication in the ranks.

His statement aired after repeated attacks on Saturday morning on Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates

Even as Pseshkian spoke, Emirates announced that All flights to and from Dubai have been suspended until further notice.

“Please do not go to the airport,” the airline said in a social media post.

Azerbaijan foils ‘terrorist sabotage’

Azerbaijan said it had prevented several acts of "terrorist" sabotage planned by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including a plot to attack a major oil pipeline running through the South Caucasus to Turkey.

The targets included the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline, the Israeli embassy in Azerbaijan, an Ashkenazi synagogue, and a leader an ancient Jewish community in Azerbaijan called the Mountain Jews, according to a State Security Service statement cited by the Azertag state news agency late on Friday.

Iran has not commented on the statement.

The BTC pipeline travels via Georgia and Turkey and sends oil to Europe, and also accounts for roughly a third of Israeli oil imports. Any damage to its infrastructure could drive global energy prices even higher as the war in the Middle East enters its second week. The Azerbaijani statement came just a day after Baku vowed to retaliate for what it said was an incursion of four Iranian drones into its Nakhchivan exclave, which injured four people and damaged airport infrastructure. Iran flatly denied it sent the drones into Azerbaijan.

Baku said an investigation found two Iranian citizens and an Azerbaijani national had colluded to bring over seven kilograms of the C-4 explosive into Azerbaijan on the instructions of the IRGC. Authorities have issued international arrest warrants for four people.

On Friday Azerbaijan ordered the evacuation of its diplomats from Iran, citing safety concerns, amid already tense relations between the two countries over Baku's ties to Israel and Turkey.

The war, as on Saturday morning

Gulf countries said they intercepted more ballistic missiles and drones on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia said early Saturday it stopped four drones attacking the country's massive Shaybah oil field, the second attack within hours.

In Dubai, people heard several blasts in the morning, with Emirati authorities saying there had been "a minor incident resulting from the fall of debris after an interception."

This was before the announcement of suspension of flights.

Passengers waiting for flights at Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel, found themselves ushered down into train tunnels at the sprawling airfield after a missile alert sounded.

Israeli warplanes hammered Beirut and Tehran. The death toll continued to rise with at least 1,230 people killed in Iran, more than 200 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel, according to officials.

Six US troops have been reported killed so far.

In the first indication that Moscow has sought to get involved in the war, two officials familiar with US intelligence said Russia has provided Iran with information that could help Tehran strike American warships, aircraft and other assets in the region.

The war continued to intensify, with no end in sight. US President Donald Trump's administration approved a new $151-million arms sale to Israel after Trump said he would not negotiate with Iran without its "unconditional surrender."

New strikes hit Tehran

Explosions echoed across Iran's capital, Tehran, on Saturday morning as new airstrikes hit the city. The strikes appeared to target downtown Tehran and government buildings there.

Loud booms in Jerusalem

People headed to bomb shelters across Israel early Saturday after hearing loud booms as Iranian missiles attacked more targets.

There were no immediate reports of casualties by Israel's emergency services.