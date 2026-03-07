Colleen Hoover lauds Tyriq Withers as Ledger in ‘Reminders of Him’: ‘Doing so much with restraint’

Author Colleen Hoover said actor Tyriq Withers stood out early in the casting process for the role of Ledger in the upcoming film adaptation of her novel Reminders of Him, set to hit Indian theatres on March 13.

“The role required an actor capable of holding the audience’s empathy while carrying deep emotional complexity. Tyriq is doing so much with such restraint and warmth that it was immediately clear he was right for Ledger,” Hoover said in a statement.

Reminders of Him, produced by Universal Pictures India and distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery, is directed by Vanessa Caswill. It also stars Maika Monroe, Withers and Rudy Pankow in key roles.

Adapted from Hoover’s bestselling novel of the same name, the film explores themes of grief, motherhood, love, loss and redemption, as characters navigate personal struggles and changing relationships.

Withers said portraying Ledger allowed him to reflect on his own experiences while exploring themes of love, loss and healing. He also credited Hoover’s presence during filming for shaping his performance.

“Having Colleen there was incredible,” Withers said. “She is open and generous, and that gave me confidence. When the person who created the character tells you, ‘You are Ledger,’ it allows you to trust your instincts completely.”

Director Caswill said the emotional honesty of the story guided her approach to adapting the novel for the screen.

“What stayed with me was how clearly the story understands that happiness and beauty arrive in brief, unexpected moments,” Caswill said. “My instinct was to stay faithful to the book and trust that the visual language would come naturally from the material. If I could capture the heart of the story honestly, I was confident the film would find its own voice”.