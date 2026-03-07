Telangana Gaddar Film Awards to honour Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan; winners list out

The Telangana government on Saturday announced the prestigious NTR National Film Award for Telugu actor Chiranjeevi and Paida Jairaj Film Award for Tamil star Kamal Haasan.

The awards will be handed over at the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The jury panel, which included Venkata Ramana Reddy, actor-writer Tanikella Bharani, music composer Mani Sharma and producer Tammareddy Bharadwaja, submitted the list of awardees to Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Among the individual honours for artists and technicians, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya was given the Best Leading Actor award for his film Thandel, and Rashmika Mandanna was named the Best Leading Actress for The Girlfriend.

Veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao will receive the B N Reddy Film Award for a Telugu film director. Senior producer C Aswini Dutt has been chosen for the Nagi Reddy and Chakrapani Film Award.

Actor R Narayana Murthy will receive the T L Kantha Rao Film Award, while producer Ramesh Prasad has been selected for the Raghupati Venkaiah Film Award (other than artist).

Lyricist Suddala Ashok Teja has been chosen for the C Narayana Reddy Film Award, while veteran actress Jayasudha will receive the Akkineni Nageswara Rao Film Award.

In the feature film category, Raju Weds Rambai, Dandora and The Great Pre Wedding Show have been selected as the first, second and third best films, respectively.

The Congress government, which came to power in December 2023, introduced the awards in honour of the late folk singer Gaddar.

Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister and actor Pawan Kalyan congratulated his elder brother Chiranjeevi on receiving the NTR National Film Award and also extended his wishes to the other award winners.