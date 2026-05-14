In pics: Alia Bhatt bids adieu to Cannes 2026 in a ‘Bridgerton’-inspired red couture look

Actress Alia Bhatt opted for a red off-the-shoulder custom gown by Tarun Tahiliani for her final Cannes look. She attended a dinner celebration honouring Jane Fonda and Gong Li on Thursday (IST) in the Bridgerton-inspired ensemble. Here’s a look.

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Channeling a Bridgerton-esque elegance, Alia’s look featured a red off-the-shoulder floral print bejeweled gown, defined by its sculpted bodice, pleated bottom and a floor-grazing train.

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Soft makeup, a statement diamond choker and a sleek, neatly tied bun rounded off Alia’s look.

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“Dearest gentle reader.. it’s time to say,” reads Alia’s post on Instagram.

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Alia made her Cannes red carpet debut in 2025 in a Schiaparelli mermaid gown made with Ecru Chantilly lace.

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Alia attended the Palais des Festivals as one of the global brand ambassadors of French cosmetics brand L’Oréal Paris. Her stunning looks at the 79th edition of the annual film festival included a bespoke Tarun Tarun Tahiliani ivory sari and a salmon-pink corset gown by Tamara Ralph.

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The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which kicked on May 12, will run till May 23.

The Indian entourage will also include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tara Sutaria, Mouni Roy, Pooja Batra and designer Manish Malhotra.

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