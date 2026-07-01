Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez head to space in first teaser for ‘Not Alone’

Illumination has released the first teaser for its upcoming original animated feature Not Alone, with Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez leading the voice cast.

The film, backed by Universal Pictures, is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 16, 2027.

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Set to David Bowie's classic track Space Oddity, the teaser introduces a futuristic world. The story follows Joe (voiced by Chalamet), an introverted rocket mechanic whose quiet life changes after he meets Fran (voiced by Gomez), an ambitious astro-botanist who creates the world's first plant-fuelled rocket.

The two are tasked with overseeing the rocket's maiden launch, but their budding romance is disrupted by three mischievous alien fugitives. The extraterrestrial trio—Dunk, Welly and Shirm—takes shelter in Joe’s home while fleeing Officer Zandro, an overzealous but inept interplanetary law enforcement officer.

The aliens soon discover that Fran's experimental rocket could be their only chance to return to their home planet, drawing Joe and Fran into an intergalactic adventure.

The supporting voice cast includes Rob Brydon, Diane Morgan and Jamie Demetriou as the three aliens, while Brett Goldstein voices Officer Zandro. Allison Janney and Lamorne Morris also feature in the film.

Not Alone is co-directed by Eric Guillon, Claire Dodgson and Jonathan Del Val, with Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri serving as executive producer.