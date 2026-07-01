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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 01 July 2026

Bollywood choreographer Bosco Martis hospitalised after chest congestion: Report

Known for choreographing several popular Hindi film songs, Bosco had reportedly been managing a demanding work schedule in recent weeks

Entertainment Web Desk Published 01.07.26, 09:46 AM
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Bollywood choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after experiencing chest congestion and discomfort, as per reports.

According to India Today, Bosco was hospitalised on June 27 as a precaution after consulting a doctor, who advised further medical evaluation. He has remained under medical observation for the past week.

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His initial medical reports have come back normal, but doctors are continuing to monitor his condition and conduct additional tests before deciding on his discharge, the report added.

He is expected to return home in the next couple of days.

Known for choreographing several popular Hindi film songs, Bosco had reportedly been managing a demanding work schedule in recent weeks before he began feeling unwell. After experiencing persistent uneasiness, he sought medical advice, following which doctors recommended hospitalisation for observation.

Bosco is one half of the choreography duo Bosco-Caesar, alongside Caesar Gonsalves. The pair has choreographed several hit Bollywood songs like Tauba Tauba (Bad Newz), Jhoome Jo Pathaan (Pathaan), and Ghungroo (War). Bosco has also independently choreographed songs.

Neither Bosco nor his family has issued an official statement on his health. Further updates on Bosco's health are awaited.

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