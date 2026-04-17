Tom Cruise-starrer ‘Top Gun 3’ officially begins production

Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun 3 is now in production, production house Paramount Pictures announced on Friday during its CinemaCon Presentation in Las Vegas.

Cruise is set to return as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell and will team up once again with long-time collaborator Christopher McQuarrie for the third instalment of the franchise.

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McQuarrie co-wrote 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick.

This isn’t the first time that Top Gun 3 has been teased by the production house. In May 2025, Cruise confirmed that he is actively working on not just the third Top Gun film, but also a sequel to his 1990 racing drama Days of Thunder.

Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, grossed USD 718.70 million worldwide. The original Top Gun, directed by the late Tony Scott, hit theatres in 1986. It stars Cruise as naval aviator Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell. Val Kilmer also stars as Maverick’s rival-turned-wingman Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky — roles the duo reprised in the sequel.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who served as the producer of the first film, is also set to return in the latest instalment.

Details about the cast, storyline and release date of Top Gun 3 are yet to be made public.

Cameron Crowe’s 1996 film Jerry Maguire, starring Tom Cruise, Jonathan Lipnicki and Renée Zellweger, returned to selected theatres on April 12, followed by additional screenings on April 14 and 15, to mark 30 years of its release.

Cruise last appeared in Christopher McQuarrie’s Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning. He will be next seen in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Digger, scheduled to release in theatres on October 2.