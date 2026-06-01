RCB fans celebrate IPL title in Bengaluru with restraint; no victory parade as memories of stampede linger

1 10 Traffic congestion on MG Road is seen as fans celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, late Sunday, May 31, 2026. (PTI Photos)

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) second successive IPL triumph sparked celebrations across Bengaluru on Sunday night, but the festivities remained largely controlled as authorities and fans alike remained mindful of last year's stampede that claimed 11 lives during the franchise's maiden title celebrations.

The franchise also decided against holding a victory parade in Bengaluru, citing security concerns and police restrictions. At the same time, Karnataka chief minister-designate D K Shivakumar criticised the shifting of the IPL final from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad, calling it an "injustice" to the state's youth.

2 10 Traffic congestion on MG Road is seen as fans celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory in IPL 2026 final, in Bengaluru.

Fans celebrate, police ensure festivities remain peaceful

The loyal and vociferous RCB supporters celebrated throughout the night after the team's five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, with Bengaluru Police maintaining a strong presence across major gathering points in the city.

With police barriers in place, fans danced on the streets and celebrated the team's success as well as Virat Kohli's unbeaten half-century that anchored the chase.

3 10 Traffic congestion on MG Road is seen as fans celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory in IPL 2026 final, in Bengaluru.

"We are happy that RCB have won back-to-back titles but it ended up being a one-sided final. We expected fight from Titans," said a fan who was part of the celebrations.

Another supporter, who had travelled to Delhi for personal work, said: "I am a Virat Kohli fan and that is why I support RCB. Glad they both did well tonight."

As RCB moved closer to victory, Bengaluru Police stepped up patrolling across key areas of the city.

4 10 Traffic congestion on MG Road is seen as fans celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory in IPL 2026 final, in Bengaluru.

"It is as part of the routine security measures we have taken up in the entire city and we have requested the public, spectators, fans to enjoy in the right spirit and they should not create trouble for other peace lovers," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar said.

"So Bangalore you know is a peaceful city where people enjoy to go around and we don't want that enjoyment to be spoiled by some elements who want to create trouble.

5 10 Traffic congestion on MG Road is seen as fans celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory in IPL 2026 final, in Bengaluru.

"So we have issued strict instructions and as per that instruction our police were patrolling the area and special drives were being taken up for drunken driving and various roads which were earlier where high speed vehicles used to go, we have closed those roads," he added.

The shadow of last year's tragedy remained evident. As a mark of respect, RCB players wore jersey No. 11 during match days this season, while the franchise and the Karnataka State Cricket Association permanently dedicated 11 seats at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to honour the victims.

6 10 Fans carry a large banner as they arrive to attend the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Final T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, May 31, 2026.

In Ahmedabad, celebrations continued inside the RCB camp as players and their families marked the culmination of a successful two-month campaign. Kohli joined wife Anushka Sharma on the dance floor, while skipper Rajat Patidar celebrated the title as a memorable birthday gift.

At the Narendra Modi Stadium, RCB supporters vastly outnumbered home fans, prompting Kohli to acknowledge their nationwide following.

"We don't have seven home games, we have 14," said Kohli.

7 10 Fans arrive to attend the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Final T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, May 31, 2026.

No parade in Bengaluru; Shivakumar questions final venue shift

The franchise decided not to organise a victory parade in Bengaluru to avoid a repeat of the crowd frenzy that led to last year's deadly stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The decision was also influenced by the swearing-in ceremony of newly-appointed Karnataka chief minister D K Shivakumar at Lok Bhavan, located close to the stadium, which is expected to draw large crowds and require substantial police deployment.

With police already stretched by the political event, the RCB management chose to comply with the advisory prohibiting public celebrations on city streets.

"It is highly unlikely that there will be any activities in Bengaluru. There are certain guidelines in place, and we need to stick to them," a RCB source told PTI.

8 10 An aerial view of fans gathered during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s felicitation ceremony after the team won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

Police had earlier issued an advisory urging fans not to burst crackers, organise road celebrations or disturb public order if RCB won the final.

"We have issued an advisory asking fans not to celebrate publicly on the streets and especially not to disturb peace and security.

"We will not allow any public celebrations. If anyone wants to celebrate, they can do it indoors," Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh had said.

9 10 In this June 4, 2025 file photo, footwear lie on the ground outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium following a stampede after a large number of fans gathered for the felicitation of IPL 2025 winning Royal Challengers Bengaluru team, in Bengaluru. The status report on the stampede has blamed the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), their event management partner DNA Networks Private Ltd, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for the tragedy.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar congratulated RCB on retaining the IPL title but criticised the decision to move the final from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad.

"Finals should have been held in Karnataka (Bengaluru), we had given permission to it. But Gujarat, by using their influence have snatched it. We are making necessary preparations to ensure that such snatching doesn't happen. It will take time."

"Injustice might have happened to our stadium (from hosting finals), and our youth, but the RCB team from here has played well, I congratulate them. On behalf of Karnataka state and all RCB fans of Karnataka, I wish them. They have made Karnataka proud."

Responding to questions, he added, "Injustice has been done to Bengaluru and Karnataka's youngsters. Because final match was supposed to be played here. They took it to Ahmedabad."

"Always a leader is a leader....Whatever incident happened last time we all have forgotten, we have gone for the new beginning. The success story is here, all of them have played very well. I congratulate the RCB team."

"I know all my youngsters of Karanataka are dissapointed as they could not witness the final match in Bengaluru stadium. The future is again with Karnataka (with RCB once again winnning trophy)," he added.

10 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players celebrate with the tournament trophy during the presentation ceremony after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 title, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, late Sunday, May 31, 2026.

The BCCI had shifted the final to Ahmedabad, citing requirements from local authorities that were beyond its established guidelines and protocols. IPL chairman Arun Dhumal had earlier said hosting the final in Bengaluru became "untenable" due to high demand for complimentary tickets at the relatively smaller-capacity venue.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium, which was deprived of top-level cricket for nearly eight months after last year's tragedy, only recently returned to hosting major matches following inspections, renovation work and approvals from the Karnataka government and the BCCI.