Actress Madhumita Sarcar gets engaged to beau Debmalya Chakravorty

Actress Madhumita Sarcar got engaged to beau Debmalya Chakravorty, an IT professional, on Sunday, she said on social media, dropping a set of photos from the ceremony. The couple is set to tie the knot on January 23.

In one of the photos, Madhumita and Debmalya flaunt their engagement rings while embracing each other.

Other photos in the carousel offer glimpses of the couple going down on one knee to exchange rings, cutting the cake, and sharing a romantic dance.

While Madhumita radiated elegance in a long red dress, Debmalya looked suave in an all-black suit.

“Mine,” Madhumita captioned the post on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, Bengali film stars including Mimi Chakraborty, Subhashree Ganguly, Vikram Chatterjee, Sudipta Chakraborty extended their best wishes to the couple.

Madhumita, who started her acting career with the daily soap Sobinoy Nibedon, has made her mark as a force to reckon with in Bengali cinema. She rose to fame with her role in Star Jalsha’s TV series Bojhena Se Bojhena.

On the work front, Madhumita was recently seen in Debraj Sinha’s action-mystery thriller Felu Bakshi alongside Soham Chakraborty. The film is currently running in cinemas.

She has also starred in films like Cheeni (2020), Tangra Blues (2021), Kuler Achaar (2022), and Dilkhush (2023).