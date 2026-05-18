Title track of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ takes fans on a nostalgic ride

The title track of Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome to the Jungle has kindled a wave of nostalgia among fans, with many social media users saying the song gave the vibes of OG Welcome.

Dropped by the makers on Monday, the three-minute-02-seconds-long video begins with the iconic tune from the original Welcome track and introduces audiences to a new adventure packed with chaos in the jungle.

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Featuring Akshay Kumar alongside an ensemble cast including Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Tusshar Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty, and Johnny Lever, the track welcomes viewers into the madness-filled world of the film.

Recreated moments from Raveena Tandon and Akshay’s iconic Tip Tip Barsa Paani sequence emerge as one of the major highlights of the song.

“Iss jungle mein ab roar bhi hoga aur shor bhi hoga! #WelcomeToTheJungleTitleTrack Out Now! #WelcomeToTheJungle, the chaos begins in cinemas from 26th June, 2026,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote in the comments section, “Took us back to the original Welcome”. Heaping praise on Akshay and Raveena’s Tip Tip Barsa Paani moment in the song, another fan wrote, “This whole song is good, but Akki and Raveena’s part stole the spotlight.” Another fan commented, “Nostalgia hits when akki says- miracle miracle.” “Superhit song..feel nostalgia,” read another comment. “OG Welcome vibe is finallyyy back,” said another user on social media.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is as the third instalment of the Welcome film franchise.

The Welcome franchise is produced by Firoz Nadiadwala. The first film, Welcome, was released in 2007, and the second film, Welcome Back, was released in 2015. While Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starred in the first part, the second film featured John Abraham and Shruti Haasan.

The comedy film’s ensemble cast also features Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade Rajpal Yadav, Daler Mehndi and Krushna Abhishek.

Welcome To The Jungle is scheduled to release in theatres on June 26.