‘Saving it all for my book’: Adam Driver on Lena Dunham’s claims against him in her memoir

Hollywood actor Adam Driver said he was “saving it all” for his book when asked about Lena Dunham’s claim that he was “verbally aggressive” during the making of the hit HBO series Girls.

Driver, who first gained popularity with Girls, created by and starring Dunham, was promoting his new film Paper Tiger at the Cannes Film Festival when he was asked to respond to remarks made in Dunham’s memoir Famesick.

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Portions of the book detailing Driver’s alleged behaviour on set and his relationship with Dunham recently generated headlines.

At the Cannes press conference for Paper Tiger, Driver was asked about Dunham’s allegations that he was “verbally aggressive” and once “hurled a chair at the wall” next to her.

“I have no comment on any of that. I’m saving it all for my book,” Driver said, according to Variety.

In Famesick, Dunham wrote that despite their complicated dynamic, working with Driver still felt like a partnership and that she “spent an inordinate amount of time wondering if Adam liked me.”

“He could be short-tempered and verbally aggressive, condescending and physically imposing,” she wrote, but “could also be protective, loving even.”

Paper Tiger is directed by James Gray and reunites Driver with his Marriage Story co-star Scarlett Johansson. Miles Teller also stars in the film, which is set in 1986.