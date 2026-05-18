‘There are no disputes’: Suraj Nambiar breaks silence on separation rumours with Mouni Roy

Businessman Suraj Nambiar on Monday dismissed rumours surrounding his separation with actress Mouni Roy after four years of marriage, slamming the intense media scrutiny surrounding their personal lives over the past few days.

“Recent baseless reports surrounding our separation have been made in bad taste and are absolutely malicious. Let me set the record straight once and for all. There is no alimony. There are no disputes. There is no third party involved,” reads Nambiar’s post on his Instagram story.

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Addressing the rumours, Nambiar further said, “Mouni and I chose to part ways together, with mutual respect and with full consideration for each other’s wellbeing. That is the truth. Everything else being reported is fiction, and in some cases, a deliberate attempt to vilify two people who have done nothing but ask to be left alone.”

“I want to state this clearly and finally: there is no truth to any of the claims being made about either of us, or about any third party. Dragging other people into this is not cool. Especially innocent friends who have nothing to do with this. Mouni and I have both conducted ourselves with dignity through this period and we expect that same dignity to be extended to us by those reporting on it,” Nambiar further clarified.

Nambiar also added that media houses had allegedly fabricated narratives without verification, calling the reports unfair and saying he chose to speak out against what he termed deliberate misinformation.

“Our joint statement said everything that needed to be said. I request everyone to honour it and to allow both of us the space to move forward in peace.Thank you,” Nambiar signed off.

Roy had officially announced her separation from Nambiar on May 14 in a joint statement.

Speculation about an ongoing rift between Roy and Nambiar recently gained momentum after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Roy and Nambiar reportedly met in Dubai in 2019. They tied the knot on January 27, 2022, in Panaji, Goa.

On the work front, Roy is awaiting the release of her upcoming romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan and co-starring Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on June 5.

Originally from Bengaluru, Nambiar is currently based in Dubai, where he works as a businessman and investment banker.