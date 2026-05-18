‘Absolute goosebumps at 60’: Salman Khan’s new ripped look sets internet abuzz

Actor Salman Khan’s latest photo, which shows him flaunting his chiselled physique, has taken the internet by storm, with fans hailing him as the “Baap of Indian film industry”.

Salman on Sunday shared a fresh picture of him that shows him flaunting his abs and toned body.

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Reflecting about being alone by choice and feeling lonely, urging people to figure out what they need to do, Salman wrote on Instagram, “By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u….. Ab iske aage you Figure out what you need to do 16h.”

Fans reacted with enthusiasm to the post. “Our tiger is getting ready to roar,” wrote one fan in the comments section. “Thu bull handsome hunk,” wrote another user in the comments section. “Salman Khan for a reason,” said another user.

“LATEST: Bhai looking absolutely ripped and unstoppable at 60+ That physique, those abs, that aura… unreal stuff man. Age is just a number for Salman Khan,” wrote an X user.

Another X user called Salman’s post “carnage” and “pure vintage Salman Khan”, praising his physique and abs. The user said he looked in “absolute goosebumps at 60” form, added that the internet was “literally shaking”, and called it a response to his critics.

An X user noted Salman’s ability to evolve over the years. “Latest picture of #SalmanKhan .....Maintaining this physique for decades takes unreal discipline, hard work, and consistency. The aura, fitness, and presence of Salman Khan still hit differently.”

Lauding Salman’s commitment to fitness at 60, a fan wrote, “Haters will always find something to say, but #SalmanKhan continues to shut down the noise with his physique and intense discipline at the age of 60.”

“People turn 60… Salman Khan turns headlines. Still ruling hearts, breaking the internet, and proving that age is nobody’s business,” tweeted another user.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in a cameo appearance in Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji. He is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Salman is also set to star in Dil Raju’s next production, alongside Nayanthara.