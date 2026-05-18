Colombian singer Shakira wins tax case, Spanish tax agency to reimburse fine

Colombian singer Shakira has won a Spanish tax case, with Spain’s High Court ordering the country’s Treasury to reimburse tax payments and fines, plus interest.

Reuters reported that the amount exceeded 60 million euros, citing a court document seen by the news agency.

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The ruling relates to a dispute over the 2011 tax year. Spain’s High Court, the National Audience, said tax authorities had failed to prove that Shakira spent more than 183 days in Spain in 2011, the legal threshold requiring residents to pay personal income tax in the country.

According to the ruling, issued last month and seen by AFP on Monday, the court found that Shakira had spent 163 days in Spain. It cancelled the tax assessments and multi-million-euro fines imposed by the tax authorities, ordering that the sums paid be reimbursed with legal interest.

The case is separate from the Spanish tax fraud case Shakira settled in 2023, which related to income earned between 2012 and 2014.

A separate investigation into alleged tax fraud relating to 2018 was dismissed by a Spanish court in 2024.

The ruling comes as Shakira is set to wrap up her record-breaking Women Don’t Cry Anymore world tour with a concert residency in Madrid starting in September.