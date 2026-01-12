Timothée Chalamet to Teyana Taylor: Memorable acceptance speeches at Golden Globes 2026

From first-time winners to award veterans, the 83rd Golden Globe Awards saw a number of Hollywood ‘A-listers’ (as host Nikki Glaser put it) take the stage. Here are some of the memorable acceptance speeches from the ceremony that took place at Beverly Hills on Monday (IST).

Timothée Chalamet wins his first Golden Globe

Timothée Chalamet won the first Golden Globe of his career for playing a hustling ping-pong phenom in the film Marty Supreme. In his acceptance speech, Chalamet credited his upbringing for dealing with the earlier losses. “My dad instilled in me a spirit of gratitude growing up. ‘Always be grateful for what you have.’ It’s allowed me to leave the ceremony in the past empty handed with my head held high,” he said. “I’d be lying if I said those moments didn’t make this moment that much sweeter.”

Rose Byrne wins her first Golden Globe

Rose Byrne took home the first Golden Globe of her career for portraying a mother on the brink in the film If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. Byrne appeared surprised by the win and joked about her dark film being nominated in the musical or comedy category.

“Of course I didn’t prepare anything,” she said. “I didn’t sing in this movie. This is such a shock”. She also explained why her brother accompanied her to the ceremony instead of longtime partner Bobby Cannavale. “I want to thank my husband, who couldn’t be here because we are getting a bearded dragon and he went to a reptile expo in New Jersey,” Byrne said.

Seth Rogen earns his first Golden Globe

Seth Rogen won his first Golden Globe in what he described as a full-circle moment, taking best actor in a TV comedy for The Studio. The honor followed an episode of the series that satirically depicted the awards ceremony itself. “This is so weird! We just pretended to do this. And now it is happening!” Rogen said. “I thought the only way I would get to hold one is to create a show to give myself a fake one.”

Jean Smart adds a third Golden Globe

Jean Smart won her third Golden Globe for the HBO Max comedy Hacks, joking about her continued success. Calling herself “a greedy bitch,” Smart thanked Golden Globe voters and reflected on her career.

“I’m one of the luckiest people in this — not this room, this entire business, and it does not go unappreciated,” she said. Smart added, “There is just a lot that could be said tonight. … Let’s all do the right thing. I think everybody in their heart knows what the right thing is to do, so let’s do the right thing.”

Teyana Taylor sobs while accepting best supporting actress award

Teyana Taylor sobbed as she accepted the Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a motion picture for One Battle After Another. During her speech, she said, “To my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight, our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter and our dreams deserve space.”

Stellan Skarsgård says cinema is for cinema

Stellan Skarsgård won the Golden Globe for Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Film Role for Sentimental Value and used his acceptance speech to emphasize the importance of seeing films in theaters. “Hopefully you will see it in the cinema, because they are an extinguished species now. In a cinema, where the lights go down and eventually your chair…the pulse with some other people. That is magic. Cinema should be seen in cinemas.”