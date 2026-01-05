Critics Choice Awards 2025: Timothee Chalamet thanks ‘partner for 3 years’ Kylie Jenner after best actor win

Timothée Chalamet thanked his longtime girlfriend Kylie Jenner after winning the Critics Choice Award for best actor on Monday (IST) for his role as aspiring ping-pong champion Marty Mauser in Marty Supreme.

“Thank you to my partner for three years. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you,” Chalamet said while accepting the award. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When the camera cut to Jenner, she mouthed “I love you” in response.

Chalamet also acknowledged his fellow nominees, including Leonardo DiCaprio for (One Battle After Another), Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams), Ethan Hawke for (Blue Moon), Michael B. Jordan for (Sinners), and Wagner Moura for (The Secret Agent).

After a brief pause, he added, “I’m more nervous than I thought I’d be.”

The actor went on to thank Josh Safdie, who co-wrote and directed Marty Supreme. “You made a story about a flawed man with a relatable dream, and you didn’t preach to the audience about what’s right and wrong. I think we should all be telling stories like that,” Chalamet said. “Thank you for this dream.”

Marty Supreme opened in US theatres on Christmas Day and debuted at No. 3 at the North American box office, earning USD 17 million over the weekend. It trailed Avatar: Fire and Ash, which brought in USD 64 million, and Zootopia 2, which grossed USD 20 million.