Tilda Swinton as Voldemort in ‘Harry Potter’ series? Ralph Fiennes thinks she’d be ‘amazing’

Tilda Swinton would be “amazing” as Lord Voldemort in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series, said English actor-director Ralph Fiennes, who essayed the same role in the Harry Potter film series.

Speaking on The Claudia Winkleman Show, Fiennes shared, “I remember being asked the question once we’d shot the total film series, would I reprise the part, and this was some years ago. I said, ‘Yes, I’d love to. But then nothing’s happened and I think that ship has sailed. But I’ll tell you, Tilda Swinton was mentioned somewhere as being a contender, and I think she would be amazing.”

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Swinton’s name had previously surfaced alongside Cillian Murphy for the role of Lord Voldemort in the upcoming HBO series. However, the Peaky Blinders star had dismissed the speculation. “I don’t know anything about that,” Murphy said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, adding that it would be difficult to replicate Fiennes’s iconic performance. “He’s an absolute acting legend,” Murphy said.

Fiennes had earlier backed Murphy for the role as well, calling him a “fantastic actor” during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in December 2024.

The first season of HBO’s Harry Potter series is set to premiere this Christmas.

Actors Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will take on the roles of Harry, his geeky friend Hermione Granger, and his red-haired bestie Ron Weasley, respectively, in the HBO series.

Currently in production at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, the new series also features Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall and Paapa Essiedu as Professor Severus Snap.

The project is led by showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod, with executive producers including author J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts and David Heyman.