‘Obsession’ review: Curry Barker’s horror film turns the ‘nice guy’ fantasy into nightmare

For years, audiences have been sold the same romantic idea: if a man loves a woman hard enough, eventually she will love him back. Persistence becomes proof of devotion. The awkward “nice guy” gets rewarded in the end.

Curry Barker’s Obsession takes that fantasy apart and turns it into horror.

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A story about unrequited love turns into a darker and uncomfortable psychological tale of body horror. Beneath the supernatural violence, Obsession is really about entitlement, control and the danger of confusing obsession with love.

The film follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a shy employee at a music store who has been secretly in love with his childhood best friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette) for years. Bear is quiet, awkward and afraid of ruining their friendship by confessing his feelings.

At first, the film almost feels like a coming-of-age romance. His emotions are relatable, and Barker deliberately plays into the kind of character audiences are used to rooting for.

Then everything changes. After finding a strange supernatural object called the

‘One Wish Willow’, Bear makes a wish that Nikki would love him “more than anything else in the world”.

Voila. Nikki suddenly becomes intensely attached to him. She constantly wants to be around him. She showers him with affection. It looks like the kind of fantasy romantic movies have celebrated for decades.

For a brief moment, it feels like a dream come true. But the film quickly reveals the horrifying truth behind it.

Nikki has not fallen in love with Bear. Her autonomy has been taken away. As the story unfolds, she begins to unravel physically and emotionally. Her behaviour becomes unstable. She lashes out violently, suffers terrifying breakdowns and slowly loses her sense of self entirely.

The woman Bear claimed to love disappears, replaced by a distorted version created entirely by his wish. That is what makes Obsession so disturbing.

The film understands that the real horror is not the supernatural curse itself. It is the mindset behind the wish. Bear does not ask for Nikki’s happiness or for a genuine relationship. He wants devotion. He wants to feel chosen. And even when he realises something is terribly wrong, he struggles to let go because he is too attached to the fantasy he created.

Michael Johnston plays that contradiction extremely well. Bear never sees himself as a villain, which makes him more unsettling. He genuinely believes he is harmless, even while Nikki’s life collapses around him. Johnston captures the fragile insecurity of someone who mistakes emotional neediness for love.

The smartest thing the film does is quietly show that Bear never truly understood Nikki as a person. He loved an idealised version of her. There is a moment where it becomes clear that Bear is the only person in their friend group who does not know Nikki hated her father. It is a small detail, but it says everything about their relationship. For all his talk about loving her for years, he never really saw her beyond the role she played in his fantasy.

Inde Navarrette delivers the film’s strongest performance. She has to play multiple emotional states at once: Nikki as the warm and grounded best friend, Nikki as the obsessive version created by the wish, and the real Nikki trapped underneath all of it.

Her physical performance is remarkable. Small changes in expression, posture and voice completely shift the energy of scenes. At times she is terrifying, and at others genuinely heartbreaking. Even during the film’s most chaotic moments, Navarrette keeps Nikki emotionally human.

Barker avoids relying too heavily on traditional jump scares. Instead, he creates tension through discomfort. The editing style fans the restless mood. And the violence is graphic.

The film does not hold back when showing the consequences of Bear’s wish. But unlike many horror films that use gore simply for shock value, the violence here feels tied directly to the emotional themes of the story.