‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ actor Gavin Casalegno speaks out after fan backlash over his character

"The Summer I Turned Pretty" actor Gavin Caslegno, who essays the role of Jeremiah in the teen series, opened up about the hate his character received from viewers.

The Jenny Han series based on her book trilogy follows a love triangle between Belly, played by Lola Tung and her close family friends, Fisher brothers Conrad, played by Chris Briney, and Jeremiah. The younger Fisher brother, played by Caslegno, has faced intense social media scrutiny.

In an interview with the New York Times, the 25-year-old star spoke about criticism from "Team Conrad".

"They tend to dislike him, yes. I don’t check Instagram anymore, so I really haven’t seen that much hate,” he said “The only thing that I see is my sister sending me the memes that are really funny. I think it’s important to also understand and realize that this is a fictional story — and it’s also not me," he added.

There have been many social media accounts which have labelled Jeremiah a "manchild" referring to the Sabrina Carpenter song. Each Wednesday, as a new episode releases, a new Jeremiah meme emerges.

"I don’t think there’s a single human being in the world who can carry the emotional negativity to the degree that stuff like this happens," he said.

He also praised Prime Video's message against bullying the cast of the show prior to the release of the third season.

The public service announcement released by the streamer featured guidelines alongside their message, "Cousins is our safe space. Everything good, everything magical. Let's keep the conversation kind this summer." He also said "it's pretty comical" how many fans approach him to share their hatred of his character.

The 11-episode season is set to conclude the series. The finale will stream on September 17 on Prime Video.

