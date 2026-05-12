‘The Rings of Power’ renewed for fourth season ahead of Season 3 premiere

Amazon Prime Video has set November 11 as the release date for Season 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, while also confirming that the fantasy drama has been renewed for a fourth season.

The announcement was made during Amazon’s annual Upfront presentation, where Prime Video highlighted the show’s expanding global reach and strong performance on the streaming platform.

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“From the very beginning, this series has embodied the scale, ambition, and cinematic storytelling that define Prime Video’s biggest global series,” said Peter Friedlander. “The extraordinary response from millions of fans around the world has made it clear that this journey through Middle-earth continues to resonate, and that momentum has only grown heading into Season Three”.

Season 3 will reportedly take place several years after the events of Season 2 and move directly into the War of the Elves and Sauron, one of the defining conflicts of Middle-earth.

Prime Video said the upcoming chapter will follow the Dark Lord Sauron as he attempts to forge the One Ring, a weapon powerful enough to dominate Middle-earth and bind its peoples to his will.

According to Amazon MGM Studios, the series has drawn more than 185 million viewers worldwide. Season 1 remains the platform’s largest television premiere based on viewers during its first 91-day launch window, while Season 2 ranks among Prime Video’s top five most-watched returning seasons.

The second season also debuted as the top original series on Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 chart and remained within the top four throughout its run.

Set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the series explores the Second Age of Middle-earth and follows both familiar and original characters confronting the return of evil across kingdoms including Lindon, Númenor and the Misty Mountains.

Over the course of the story, heroes emerge, kingdoms collapse and powerful rings begin shaping the future of Middle-earth.

Season 3 will once again be led by showrunners and executive producers J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay. The executive producing team also includes Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell and Charlotte Brändström, who also serves as director. Matthew Penry-Davey is attached as producer, while Ally O’Leary, Tim Keene and Andrew Lee serve as co-producers.