‘The Kerala Story 2’ makers not inclined to screen the movie for us: Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday observed that the makers of the upcoming film The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond did not appear inclined to have the court watch the movie.

The court also observed that the film depicts a state like Kerala, where communities have traditionally lived in harmony, in a negative light, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bench is currently examining the censor clearance granted to the film.

“You are not keen that the Court should watch the movie. You want the issue to be decided on whether this petition is a private litigation or a public litigation," Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas remarked.

The observations were made during a hearing on Tuesday morning, when the Court indicated its inclination to view the film.

The bench said the concerns raised by the petitioners appeared prima facie justified, pointing out that the movie was being projected as ‘inspired by true events’ and prominently carried the name of the state in its title, despite the sequel’s storyline having no real connection to Kerala.

The Court was hearing three petitions filed by individuals seeking a stay on the film’s release and cancellation of the certificate granted by the Central Board of Film Certification.

However, when the matter resumed after lunch, Senior Counsel S. Sreekumar, appearing for the producers, submitted that the Court should first determine whether the petitions were in the nature of public interest litigation or private litigation.

Justice Thomas then orally remarked that the producers were not interested in the Court viewing the film.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, The Kerala Story 2 explores themes of forced religious conversion. It stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha, and is scheduled for theatrical release on February 27.