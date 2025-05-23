Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway’s ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel to release next year in May

Disney’s sequel to Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway’s 2006 comedy, The Devil Wears Prada, is set to release on May 1, 2026, according to US media reports.

The film is set for a theatrical release, though there has been no official confirmation regarding returning cast members, as per a report by Variety.

The Devil Wears Prada is based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel inspired by her experiences as an assistant to Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Directed by David Frankel, the movie released on June 30, 2006. The story follows a young woman navigating the challenges of working at a prestigious fashion magazine. Meryl Streep stars as Miranda Priestly, the powerful and intimidating editor-in-chief of the fictional Runway magazine, while Anne Hathaway plays Andrea Sachs, an aspiring journalist who unexpectedly lands a job as Miranda’s assistant—despite her lack of fashion knowledge.

Emily Blunt appears as Emily, Miranda’s overworked first assistant responsible for training Andy, and Stanley Tucci plays Nigel, a veteran fashion editor who takes Andy under his wing. As Andy adapts to the high-pressure world of fashion, she gets a closer look at the glamorous yet demanding life behind Runway’s polished image—including those unforgettable Chanel boots.

The sequel will reportedly focus on Miranda Priestly as she grapples with the challenges of a declining print magazine industry.

The sequel’s release date was revealed during a broader overhaul of Disney’s theatrical lineup, which also pushed back the releases of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.