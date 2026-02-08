Actor Sunil Thapa dies at 68; Priyanka Chopra, Manoj Bajpayee offer condolences

Veteran actor Sunil Thapa, known for his contributions to Indian and Nepalese cinema, recently passed away at the age of 68 in Kathmandu. Priyanka Chopra and Manoj Bajpayee, who worked with Thapa in the past, expressed their condolences on social media.

As per reports, Sunil Thapa died of cardiac arrest. He reportedly returned from a film shoot and went to sleep. The next morning, he was found unconscious and was declared dead after arriving at the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born in Dang, Nepal, Thapa moved to Mumbai in the mid-1970s, where he worked as a model for leading fabric brands, while also nurturing a passion for sports—playing football for Bombay clubs. He also worked as a photojournalist for JS Magazine (Junior Statesman), most prominently covering the Bhutan Coronation in 1974.

Thapa went on to become one of the most prolific actors in Nepali cinema, with a career spanning over 300 films. His portrayal of Rate Kaila in the 1991 cult classic Chino is one of his memorable performances.

In Indian cinema, Thapa featured as coach Narjit to Priyanka Chopra’s character Mary Kom in the biopic of the boxer. Recently, he appeared as the Nagaland MCA chief David Khuzou in The Family Man Season 3 alongside Manoj Bajpayee.

Bajpayee took to his Instagram stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the actor. “It’s so sad! God bless your soul, sir. My 3rd season TFM memories will live forever because of you,” he wrote.

Priyanka, too, penned an emotional note, looking back on her memories with the actor on the sets of Mary Kom. “You will always be my Coach Sir.

You kept me together when I had just lost my dad. You loved me and helped me through many tough days without even realizing. Your warm hugs and your laugh will always be part of my memories,” she wrote.

“Gone too young but never forgotten. Thank you for your kindness at a time that I was broken. Rest in peace Sunil Thapa. My condolences and prayers are with the family and loved ones,” Priyanka signed off.

Thapa also served as the chairperson of the Everest Film Academy.