Four Indian students injured in knife attack at Russian medical university

Russian investigators said a 15-year-old attacked students with a knife

Reuters Published 08.02.26, 07:35 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

Four Indian students were injured in a knife attack at a medical university in Russia's Bashkortostan region on Saturday, the Indian embassy in Moscow and Russian investigators said.

"An unfortunate incident of attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons including four Indian students have been injured," the Indian embassy said. Russian investigators said a 15-year-old attacked students with a knife.

Several students in the city of Ufa, about 1,100 kilometres east of Moscow, as well as police officers, were injured in the attack in a student dormitory, investigators said.

The Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal case into alleged negligence by officials, who knew about behavioural issues of one of the students but failed to take preventive measures, investigators said.

