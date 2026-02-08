Surajkund swing collapse exposes repeated failures in India’s amusement rides, adventure sports

The swing ride collapse at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Haryana has once again drawn attention to a long trail of accidents involving amusement rides, ropeways and adventure attractions across India.

The latest incident occurred at the mela venue in Faridabad on Saturday when a giant swing malfunctioned and collapsed.

A police inspector was killed, and several others were injured. Authorities immediately halted operations of all rides at the venue and ordered an inquiry into the cause of the failure.

Police in Faridabad have registered an FIR against a swing operator and his staff.

The accused have been booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS at the Surajkund police station, officials said.

The Surajkund tragedy fits into a familiar pattern.

Over the years, fairs, amusement parks and ropeways across the country have repeatedly reported mechanical failures, and lapses in safety protocols.

In January this year, a giant swing collapsed at a local fair in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh, injuring around 14 schoolchildren. The incident, reported on January 19, 2026, prompted the district administration to order a magisterial inquiry and suspend the ride.

On April 3, a 24-year-old woman died after falling from a roller coaster at an amusement park in South West Delhi. Investigators said a seat belt failure threw her off the ride, after which police initiated action against those responsible for maintenance.

In Chennai, at VGP Universal Kingdom, a thrill ride stalled mid-air on May 28, 2025, leaving at least 30 riders stranded for nearly three hours.

Also last year, on October 25, 2025, a tower ride malfunctioned at the Kagal fair in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, trapping 18 people nearly 80 feet above the ground for several hours before fire services rescued them.

Ropeways, often promoted as tourist-friendly and safe, have also seen failures.

On September 6, 2025, a cable snapped on a cargo ropeway at Pavagadh hill in Gujarat, killing six people.

Two years earlier, on July 27, 2023, a technical snag halted the Nainital ropeway in Uttarakhand mid-route, leaving 12 passengers,including six foreign tourists stranded in the air before they were rescued.

One of the deadliest ropeway accidents occurred on April 10, 2022, when two cable cars collided mid-air at the Trikut ropeway in Deoghar, Jharkhand. Two people were killed, and dozens were stranded for hours.

Adventure sports facilities have shown similar vulnerabilities.

A video of a 12-year-old girl plunging from a zipline in Manali went viral last year.

The incident occurred when Trisha Bijwe, a resident of Nagpur, was midway through a zipline ride during a family vacation in Himachal Pradesh. According to PTI, the harness rope snapped, and Trisha fell nearly 30 feet into a rocky gorge.

The footage showed the girl dangling briefly before suddenly plummeting.

The Manali incident was not an isolated case.

Last year, a 28-year-old woman, Taral Arun Atpalkar, died while ziplining at the Rajgad Water Park and Resort on the Pune–Satara highway. Her uncle, Nandkishor Shripati Atpalkar, told Pune Times Mirror that basic safety measures were missing. “She fell 25–30 feet onto a cement block. There were no precautions,” he said.

In Udaipur in 2018, two riders collided mid-air during a zipline ride at Chirwa Ghat after officials failed to assess wind conditions and released a second rider prematurely.

A four-year-old child was also involved, and no trained personnel were reportedly present.