Meloni condemns anti-Olympics protesters, labels them 'enemies of Italy'

1 4 Fireworks explode near a police water cannon used against demonstrators who were trying to block a road leading to the Santa Giulia Arena, on the day of a protest against the environmental, economic and social impact of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, February 7, 2026. (Reuters)

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has condemned anti-Olympics protesters as "enemies of Italy" after violence on the fringes of a demonstration in Milan on Saturday night and sabotage attacks on the national rail network.

The International Olympic Committee also joined in the criticism, saying violence had no place at the Games.

The incidents happened on the first full day of competition in the Winter Games that Milan, Italy's financial capital, is hosting with the Alpine town of Cortina d'Ampezzo.

2 4 Police officers clash with demonstrators, as they were trying to block a road leading to the Santa Giulia Arena, on the day of a protest against the environmental, economic and social impact of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, February 7, 2026. (Reuters)

Meloni praised the thousands of Italians who were working to make the Games run smoothly and present a positive face of Italy.

"Then there are those who are enemies of Italy and Italians, demonstrating 'against the Olympics' and ensuring that these images are broadcast on television screens around the world. After others cut the railway cables to prevent trains from departing," she wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

Games seek to spread unity

A group of around 100 protesters threw firecrackers, smoke bombs and bottles at police after breaking away from the main body of a demonstration in Milan.

3 4 Police officers stand guard as demonstrators try to block a road leading to the Santa Giulia Arena, on the day of a protest against the environmental, economic and social impact of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, February 7, 2026. (Reuters)

An estimated 10,000 people had taken to the city's streets in a protest over housing costs and environmental concerns linked to the Games.

"Peaceful protest is entirely legitimate... We draw a line at violence. That has no place at the Olympic Games," IOC spokesperson Mark Adams told a press conference.

"We just need to get on with the Games which will spread a strong message of unity and peace to the world, which I think is very important at this moment in time." Also on Saturday, authorities said saboteurs had damaged rail infrastructure near the northern Italian city of Bologna, disrupting train journeys.

4 4 Demonstrators try to block a road leading to the Santa Giulia Arena, on the day of a protest against the environmental, economic and social impact of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, February 7, 2026. (Reuters)

Police reported three separate incidents at different locations, which caused delays of up to 2-1/2 hours for high-speed, Intercity and regional services.

No one has claimed responsibility for the damage, which echoed the opening day of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, when saboteurs struck France's high-speed TGV train network, causing travel chaos.

"Once again, solidarity with the police, the city of Milan, and all those who will see their work undermined by these gangs of criminals," added Meloni, who heads a right-wing coalition.

