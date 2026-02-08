Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman says she has always felt ‘sort of nonbinary’

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman recently revealed that she has always felt “sort of nonbinary”, adding that she has never identified herself with the feminine qualities of being a female.

During a promotional shoot for her upcoming film Jimpa, which recently premiered at Sundance, the veteran actress opened up about her career filled with LGBTQ+ projects like The Favourite, Heartstopper, and Beautiful People.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it's a community that I love being welcomed into. I find the most loving and the most beautiful stories are from that community. And I feel really honored to be welcomed. Throughout my whole life, I've had arguments with people where I've always felt sort of nonbinary,” Colman said.

The actress added, “Don't make that a big sort of title. But I've never felt massively feminine in my being female.”

“I’ve always described myself to my husband as a gay man. And he goes, ‘Yeah, I get that.’ And so I do feel at home and at ease. I feel like I have a foot in various camps. I know many people who do. I don’t really spend an awful lot of time with people who are very staunchly heterosexual…the men I know and love are very in touch with all sides of themselves,” the 52-year-old actress further explained.

“Men are limited in the expectation they have to live up to,” Colman said. Opening up about her relationship dynamics with her husband, the actress said.

“I think with my husband and I, we take turns to be the ‘strong one,’ or the one who needs a little bit of gentleness. I believe everyone has all of it in them. I've always felt like that. And it's only now and talking to Aud and their community, suddenly I'm not an oddity,” Colman added.