MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 08 February 2026

France's former culture minister resigns over Epstein-linked tax fraud probe

Lang was summoned to appear at the French Foreign Ministry, which oversees the Arab World Institute, on Sunday, but he submitted his resignation

AP Published 08.02.26, 03:28 PM
France former Culture Minister Jack Lang.

France former Culture Minister Jack Lang. Picture from X.

France's former Culture Minister Jack Lang has resigned as head of a Paris cultural centre over alleged past financial links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that prompted a tax investigation.

Lang was summoned to appear at the French Foreign Ministry, which oversees the Arab World Institute, on Sunday, but he submitted his resignation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is the highest-profile figure in France impacted by the release of Epstein files on Jan. 30 by the US Department of Justice, known for his role as a culture minister under Socialist President Francois Mitterrand in the 1980s and 1990s.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed his resignation on Saturday evening.

The financial prosecutors' office said it had opened an investigation into Lang and his daughter, Caroline, over alleged "aggravated tax fraud laundering."

French investigative news website Mediapart reported last week on alleged financial and business ties between the Lang family and Jeffrey Epstein through an offshore company based in the US Virgin Islands in the Caribbean Sea.

Jack Lang's name was mentioned more than 600 times in the Epstein files, showing intermittent correspondence between 2012 and 2019. His daughter was also in the released files.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has "taken note" of Lang's resignation and began the process to look for his successor, the foreign ministry said.

Lang headed the Arab World Institute since 2013.

RELATED TOPICS

France Jeffrey Epstein
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says Sangh asked him to continue beyond 75, will step down if told

Bhagwat said the organisation 'extracts work till the last drop of blood from its volunteer' and maintained that there had not yet been a situation in the RSS's history where someone had to be retired
K C Venugopal.
Quote left Quote right

BJP posted a video showing the targeted, point-blank murder of minorities. This is call to genocide

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT