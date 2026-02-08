Surajkund swing accident: Police arrest operator and staff after on-duty inspector dies trying to save visitors

1 4 Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal meets an injured person following the Surajkund Mela accident, Saturday night, Feb. 7, 2026. (PTI)

A day after a giant ‘Tsunami’ swing snapped mid-air and collapsed at the 39th Surajkund International Crafts Mela, Haryana police arrested the swing operator and one of his staff members.

The incident on Saturday evening left one police inspector dead and 12 others injured. The tragedy occurred around 6 pm when about 19 people were riding the swing before it suddenly tilted and fell.

Inspector Jagdish Prasad (58), who joined the Haryana Armed Police in 1989 and was set to retire in March after 36 years of service, died while trying to rescue those trapped in the ride. His body was handed over to his family after an autopsy.

2 4 Haryana Police personnel fire a ceremonial salute during the last rites of SHO Jagdish Prasad, who died during a rescue operation following a swing collapse at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad, in Mathura, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. (PTI)

“A special investigation team formed to probe the incident has arrested two accused – Mohammad Shakir, a resident of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmour district, and the proprietor of Himachal Fun Care that operated the giant swing, and Nitesh from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, who worked under Shakir. The role of others is being examined,” said Yashpal, a spokesperson for Faridabad police.

Among the injured were female ASI Neelam, female constable Sharmila, SPO Rajesh, Harsh Prakash, Prashant, Amisha, Parvinder, Sunil, Shivani, Balbir, Anuj, and Pooja. Five have since been discharged from the hospital.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini directed officials to ensure strict adherence to safety standards at the fair and other public events.

3 4 Police personnel at the spot after a swing fell down at Surajkund fair, in Faridabad, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (PTI)

“The government stands firmly with the family of Jagdish Prasad in this difficult time. Those seriously injured in the accident will receive financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each from the state government,” he said.

Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for Prasad and a government job for one member of his family. He also confirmed that Prasad would be given the status of a martyr.

“Inspector Jagdish Prasad made a commendable effort to rescue the injured while on duty. His death is a profound tragedy for the police department. The department will provide financial assistance to the family as much as possible, and employment will be provided to an eligible member under the compassionate leave policy,” said the DGP.

4 4 People visit the Surajkund fair a day after a swing fell down at the spot, in Faridabad, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. A police officer was killed and 13 other suffered injuries. (PTI)

The district administration said the fair would continue on Sunday, with the swing area cordoned off pending further investigation.

Tourism director Parth Gupta and Faridabad deputy commissioner Ayush Sinha inspected the fairground to review security arrangements. The accident came barely an hour after a gate collapsed at the fairground, injuring two, including a child.

A four-member SIT, headed by DCP (Crime) Mukesh Kumar, with ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya and Sub-Inspector Sanjay Kumar as members, has been tasked with a detailed probe into the incident, including assessing negligence and compliance with safety measures.

According to a complaint filed by Assistant Sub-Inspector Sunny, he was present with Inspector Prasad when the swing snapped.

“The death of the inspector was caused due to the deliberate endangerment of people's lives by Himachal Fun Fair’s proprietor Mohammad Shakir and his staff, who did not maintain the safety standards,” the complaint said.

A committee has also been formed to examine the case, headed by Satbir Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-Mela Administrator, along with officials from the police, mechanical, and electrical departments.

The fair, which entered its ninth day on Sunday, saw a somber start with a two-minute silence for Prasad. Despite the tragedy, attendance surged rapidly, with over 2.25 lakh visitors recorded by mid-afternoon.

Heritage and tourism minister Dr Arvind Sharma said, “In just 9 days, 7.28 lakh tourists have become a part of the fair. The upcoming Valentine's week is expected to further increase the number of tourists, which could lead the fair to break all previous records.”

Prasad’s family, from Dengra village in Mathura district, has been left in grief.

His son Gaurav recalled, “He had promised to meet again only after the fair was over, but that meeting proved to be the last. One of my sisters had to get married in November, but all shattered now.”

Prasad was cremated with state honours on Sunday at the banks of the Yamuna River, with his son lighting the funeral pyre. Palwal SP Varun Singla said, “Every Indian is proud of his dedication and courage,” and offered condolences to his family.

This was the third swing-related accident at the Surajkund fair, following a death in 2002 and an injury in 2019. Swings have been suspended and restarted over the years despite previous incidents.

Officials noted that strict rules require daily inspections of rides. Haryana chief minister Saini said a detailed report will be prepared on the cause of the accident and strict action will be taken against those responsible.

He added that the state government will support the families affected and provide financial assistance and employment where applicable.

The Surajkund International Crafts Mela, held annually in Faridabad, is ongoing until February 15, with this year’s edition focusing on the vision of Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

