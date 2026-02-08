MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ to release in May

The film, billed as a laughter-packed entertainer, was previously slated to release on March 4

Entertainment Web Desk Published 08.02.26, 03:35 PM
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana File picture

The upcoming comedy film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, is set to hit theatres on May 15, the makers announced on Sunday, as per PTI.

The film, billed as a laughter-packed entertainer, was previously slated to release on March 4. It is a follow-up to 2019's Pati Patni Aur Woh, a remake of Sanjeev Kumar-Vidya Sinha's 1978 movie.

The upcoming film is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who also helmed the first part starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do stars Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh as the female leads.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra, with Juno Chopra on board as creative producer.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is backed by T-Series and BR Studios.

Ayushmann Khurrana Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
