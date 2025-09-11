‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ maintains steady momentum at Indian box office, remains ahead of ‘Baaghi 4’

Hollywood horror film The Conjuring: Last Rites maintained a steady momentum at the Indian box office on Wednesday, remaining ahead of Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 4 and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files, as per latest trade reports.

Last Rites collected Rs 3.19 crore nett on Wednesday, which took its earnings in India to Rs 64.14 crore nett, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Conjuring universe, which began in 2013, revolves around two real-life paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) Warren. Last Rites, which released theatrically on September 5, shows them taking on their darkest and last case yet. The Michael Chaves directorial has earned USD 210 million worldwide, as per trade reports.

While Baaghi 4 garnered Rs 2.65 crore nett in India on Wednesday, The Bengal Files earned Rs 1 crore nett, as per Sacnilk.

Released in theatres on the same day as The Conjuring: Last Rites, Baaghi 4 has so far earned Rs 42.40 crore nett in India. The Bengal files, on the other hand, has collected Rs 10.25 crore nett domestically since its Friday release.

Directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 is the fourth instalment in the popular action franchise, which began in 2016, with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

In Baaghi 4, Tiger Shroff plays a rebellious martial artist, Ronnie, who goes on a rampage to avenge the killing of his partner (Harnaaz Sandhu) at the hands of Sanjay Dutt’s antagonist.

The Bengal Files, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, features Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher and Simrat Kaur in key roles.