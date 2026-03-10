MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 10 March 2026

Supreme Court directs Centre to frame ‘no-fault compensation policy’ for Covid vaccine adverse events

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the existing mechanism for monitoring adverse events following immunisation shall continue

PTI Published 10.03.26, 11:08 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to frame a no-fault compensation policy for serious adverse events following Covid-19 vaccination.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the existing mechanism for monitoring adverse events following immunisation shall continue.

ADVERTISEMENT

"No separate court-appointed expert body is considered necessary in view of the existing mechanism for scientific assessment of adverse events following immunisation," Justice Nath said while pronouncing the verdict.

The bench clarified that its judgement shall not preclude any person from pursuing such other remedies as may be available in law.

"Equally, the formulation of the no-fault framework shall not be construed as an admission of liability or fault on the part of the Union of India or any other authority," it said.

The top court delivered its verdict on pleas, including the one which alleged that two women lost their lives in 2021 after taking the first dose of the Covishield vaccine. The plea alleged that both of them suffered from severe adverse effects following immunisation.

RELATED TOPICS

Covid Vaccine Supreme Court
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Oil ministry forms panel after commercial LPG shortage hits hotels, restaurants

As the escalating conflict in the Middle East disrupted fuel supply chains, including India’s LPG imports, the govt prioritised household cooking gas supplies, triggering a shortage for hospitality sector that rely on market-priced commercial LPG
Fire burns along Tehran\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s Koohsar Boulevard
Quote left Quote right

If Iran does anything that stops oil flow, they will be hit by US 20 times harder than they have been hit thus far

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT