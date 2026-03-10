Veteran actress Zeenat Aman says she wasn't a confident dancer

Actor Zeenat Aman says she was never a confident dancer as she never had formal training, unlike her contemporaries back then, which made directors realise to avoid burdening her with complicated choreography.

Aman went down memory lane and shared a video clip of "Oh Diwano Dil Samhalo" from her 1979 film "The Great Gambler" on her Instagram handle on Monday. Calling the song, which was sung by Asha Bhosle, her personal favourite, Aman said it depicted "the confidence and sass of a woman who knows her desirability" "Another hit from 'The Great Gambler'! 'Do Lafzon Ki' was the movie’s most loved song by popular consensus, but this one is my personal favourite. None of that drippy romance stuff here. Just the confidence and sass of a woman who knows her desirability," she wrote.

"The sequence had three outfit changes, of which the shimmering gold track-pant set (not featured in this clip but you can find it on YouTube) tickled me the most! Not only was the outfit completely over the top, the hair team decided to give me a short pageboy wig to go with, and the dance master decided to add in some high kicks for good measure," she added.

The film was directed by Shakti Samanta and featured Amitabh Bachchan alongside the actor. The music for the film was composed by the late R D Burman.

"As I’ve mentioned before, I wasn’t a very confident dancer as I never had formal training unlike most of the actresses of the time. Still, i could “groove” and many a director realised it’s better to leave me to my own swaying device than frustrate themselves trying to coax complicated choreography out of me! Anyway, enjoy this snippet. P S: can you guess who sang this number," she said.

"The Great Gambler" featured Bachchan in a dual role as Jai, an expert gambler who works for the underworld don, Ratan Das and Vijay, a CID inspector. Aman essayed the role of Shabnam in the film.

