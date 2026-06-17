The Chainsmokers set to return to India for three-city tour in December

Global electronic music duo The Chainsmokers, known for hits such as Closer and Don't Let Me Down, will return to India later this year for a three-city tour.

The Grammy Award-winning duo Drew Taggart and Alex Pall will perform in Mumbai on December 18, Delhi on December 19 and Bengaluru on December 20, organisers announced on Wednesday.

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As part of the tour, The Chainsmokers will headline the Mumbai edition of Sunburn Festival 2026 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, marking the festival’s debut at the venue.

The duo, also known for chart-topping tracks including Paris and Something Just Like This, last performed in India in 2023.

Karan Singh, CEO of Sunburn, said the duo’s music has been closely associated with young listeners over the past decade.

“For Indian millennials and Gen Z, their songs became part of core youth culture moments over the last decade. We understand the emotional excitement fans have around witnessing them live again, especially at a time when nostalgia and shared cultural experiences are driving fan communities globally.

“Our vision is to create large-scale cultural moments where music, fandom, production and community come together in a way that reflects the scale of what young India wants from live entertainment today,” Singh said in a statement.

Formed in 2012, The Chainsmokers rose to international prominence with a string of crossover dance-pop hits. Their catalogue has sold more than 118 million records worldwide and includes three Diamond-certified singles — Closer, Something Just Like This and the Grammy-winning Don't Let Me Down.

The duo released their EP No Hard Feelings in 2024, followed by Breathe in 2025. Earlier this year, they unveiled Love is Kind, a collaborative EP with singer-songwriter Oaks.