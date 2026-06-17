Shiv Sena UBT goes Trinamool way? Raut alleges ‘Rs 50-crore bid’ to break party

The question of whether the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) is headed down the same path as the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, which is in the midst of a dramatic split in its ranks, popped up again on Wednesday as Sanjay Raut alleged that some MPs of the opposition party in Maharashtra were being offered "Rs 50 crore" to switch sides.

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Holding a media conference in New Delhi, Raut warned that attempts were underway to replicate the kind of political upheaval that rocked the Shiv Sena in 2022.

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Out of the nine Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha members, only three- Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje- attended the press conference.

Raut told reporters: ‘There is no point in contesting elections if parties like TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT) are split.”

Raut said an "important person" had informed him late Tuesday night that efforts were underway to "buy" MPs from Maharashtra.

"I was told that the rate is Rs 50 crore and that Rs 15 crore each would be delivered by tonight. They were allegedly unwilling to board the aircraft without receiving the money," the Rajya Sabha MP claimed.

He, however, said the party had no official information about any split and that reports about some MPs breaking away were being learned through the media.

Raut underlined that all the MPs in question had been elected on the Sena (UBT)'s "mashal" symbol under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, and "nobody has the right to betray that mandate".

"If anybody wants to leave, they should first resign. They have come to Parliament on our party's ticket and because voters elected them," he said.

Raut, who is camping in Delhi following the crisis in the Sena (UBT), said the party had initiated legal measures and issued a whip ahead of a meeting of its parliamentary party scheduled for Thursday.

He said party leaders had also written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to act strictly in accordance with constitutional provisions.

Sawant said none of the MPs had officially informed the party about any decision to leave and that all reports were emerging from the media and social media.

Desai said the party's faith in its MPs remained intact, but legal safeguards were being put in place as a precaution.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders said that the practice of "buying and breaking" elected representatives posed a threat to democracy and the Constitution.

"We have no official information about any split. We are hearing these reports through the media and reacting to them," the three Sena (UBT) leaders maintained.

“One MP took Sai Baba's oath four times, another swore in the name of Goddess Bhavani, others swore on their children and mothers, saying they would remain with us,” Raut said, referring to Sunday's meeting of Sena (UBT) parliamentarians with Uddhav Thackeray.

"We spent our blood and sweat for these MPs. We gave them tickets and whatever financial help we could. If such reports are true, they should deny them," he said.

These MPs have been elected because of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and late (Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray, not because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, he asserted.

“A legal battle will follow. It is not so easy. Anyone thinking that a few people can gather and settle matters through money is mistaken,” Raut said.

Alleging pressure on Dharashiv MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Raut said the verdict in the 20-year-old murder case of the MP's father was scheduled on Wednesday.

"He [Nimbalkar] was allegedly told that if he wanted a favourable verdict in the murder case of his father, he should join their group," Raut claimed, adding the verdict is now likely to be pronounced on Saturday.

"If this is happening, what remains of the Constitution, the courts and democracy? Tomorrow's parliamentary party meeting will reveal the situation. Everyone has been invited and everyone should attend," Raut said.

Maharashtra BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule denied that his party had anything to do with any alleged attempt to engineer defections from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

"What connection does the BJP have with this? We have no connection,” Bawankule told reporters. “We do not know what 'Operation Tiger' is, who brought it, and why it was brought; we do not know that either. The BJP has no connection with it.

"It is not right to allege that an MLA or MP changes his stand only after taking money,” the BJP leader said. “There can be many reasons behind such decisions. Instead of making such allegations, parties should examine why their MLAs and MPs are leaving.”

Raut, who is camping in Delhi, in a post on X had taken a swipe at those planning to rebel against the party leadership, saying "everything will be accounted for".

"A chartered flight lands in Nanded and picks two MPs under the guise of Operation Tiger and takes off. They did not even have the means to travel in an autorickshaw. It is because of the Thackerays that their worth has risen to fly in a chartered plane," he said.

"Why are you calling escape of timid wolves as Operation Tiger?" he asked.