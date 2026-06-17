Sean Penn to direct film inspired by early life of officer present at 2021 US Capitol attack

Sean Penn is set to direct an untitled Warner Bros. film inspired by the early life of a police officer who was present during the January 6, 2021 storming of the US Capitol, according to reports.

Bradley Cooper is being considered for the lead role, although the real-life figure who inspired the project has not been publicly identified.

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The film has been described as “an unexpected story about friendship.” Sources familiar with the project said it is not primarily focused on the Jan. 6 attack and is only tangentially connected to the events at the Capitol.

The project comes at a time when Warner Bros. Discovery is preparing for a merger with Paramount following clearance from the US Department of Justice. It remains unclear how the film could be viewed by Paramount leadership, including David Ellison, who has publicly highlighted his family’s ties to US President Donald Trump.

Penn has been a vocal critic of Trump, previously describing him as “an enemy of mankind”.

The filmmaker-actor recently won his third Academy Award for his performance in One Battle After Another, a Warner Bros. production. He previously won Oscars for Mystic River and Milk.

Penn has directed several films, including The Indian Runner, The Pledge and Into the Wild.

Penn also wrote the screenplay for the untitled project and will produce alongside John Ira Palmer and John Wildermuth through their Projected Picture Works banner. Production is targeting a mid-2027 start.

Cooper most recently directed and starred in Is This Thing On?. His acting credits include American Sniper, The Hangover franchise and the upcoming Ocean’s 11 prequel alongside Margot Robbie.

Warner Bros. has not announced a release date for the film.