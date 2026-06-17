Congress mocks PM Modi after US Pacific Command omits Kashmir from India map, shows PoK as Pakistani territory

The Congress on Wednesday hit out at the Modi government over the US Pacific Command reportedly using an incorrect map of India, asking why any country would need adversaries when its prime minister has thrown the nation into such "exploitative friendships".

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera shared an X post which stated that the US Pacific Command had used an incorrect map of India without Jammu and Kashmir and showing Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as Pakistani territory.

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"Modi Ji's friends have an uncanny habit of acting against India, India's interests, and India's friends. The latest example? The US Pacific Command used an incorrect map of India, excluding Jammu & Kashmir and depicting PoK as Pakistani territory," Khera said.

"One is compelled to ask: Why would any country need adversaries when its PM has thrown the country into such exploitative friendships?" the Congress leader said.

Khera also criticised the Modi government after the Trump administration restored the US Indo-Pacific Command to its former name, US Pacific Command.

"A country once important enough to lend its name to an entire strategic theatre now finds itself erased from it - so much for the grand claims of Vishwaguru and India's supposedly unprecedented global standing", the Congress leader said.

"The message is hard to miss: India's diplomatic weight is no longer what the BJP propaganda promised it was", Khera noted.

The US Department of Defence announced the decision on Tuesday, stating that the designation honours the Command's deep historical roots, established in 1947 by then President Harry Truman.

The US Pacific Command extends from the US West Coast to India's western border.

"Originally established on January 1, 1947, by President Harry S. Truman, the command operated under the USPACOM banner for over 70 years, standing as the oldest and largest of the United States' unified combatant commands," the US Department of Defence said in a statement.

The US Pacific Command was renamed as the US Indo-Pacific Command in 2018 during US President Donald Trump's first term in office.