MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 17 June 2026

After Hosabale, Bhagwat, third RSS leader backs people-to-people outreach between India, Pakistan

In an interview to PTI Videos in May, Hosabale had said that trust in Pakistan's military and political leadership was completely missing in India, and added that people-to-people contact was the best way to break the deadlock

PTI Published 17.06.26, 05:59 PM
Sunil Ambekar

Sunil Ambekar X/@/SunilAmbekar

Sunil Ambekar became the third Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader on Wednesday to call for "people-to-people connection" between India and Pakistan, saying dialogues held between the governments of two countries, their armies and agencies so far have "failed".

During his interaction with reporters at the Pune Union of Working Journalists, Ambekar also said the 'dialogue with Pakistan' remarks made earlier by senior RSS functionary Dattatreya Hosabale and the organisation's chief Mohan Bhagwat were about people-to-people connection and not about official diplomatic engagement.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The remarks made by Sarsanghchalak (RSS chief) were about people-to-people connections. Whether governments should hold talks or not is a matter of hard diplomacy involving national interests and several sensitive issues," he said.

In an interview to PTI Videos in May, Hosabale had said that trust in Pakistan's military and political leadership was completely missing in India, and added that people-to-people contact was the best way to break the deadlock.

Defending the senior RSS functionary's remarks advocating for a dialogue window with Pakistan, Bhagwat later said he was talking about the people of the neighbouring country.

Ambekar further said foreign policy decisions were best left to the government, especially during times of conflict or extraordinary situations.

"When issues relating to foreign countries arise, political differences should be set aside, and views should be conveyed to the government, which should take the final public position in the national interest," the RSS' publicity chief said.

Ambekar said the RSS, being a social and cultural organisation, would communicate its views to the government whenever required.

Explaining Bhagwat's remarks further, he said conventional channels of engagement between governments, armies and agencies did not yield desired results so far.

"Whatever dialogue has taken place between governments, armies and agencies has failed till now. We have lost hope...Therefore, people-to-people connection is important," he said.

Ambekar cited ongoing exchanges, such as medical travel and trade between the two countries, and said such interactions could help preserve shared historical and cultural memories.

He also referred to sentiments in regions, such as Balochistan and said greater awareness of shared histories could contribute towards addressing long-standing issues.

"People-to-people dialogue is very important and should continue. It should not be viewed as political diplomacy," Ambekar said.

During the interaction, he also touched upon various other issues, such as demographic balance, population policies and outreach to the Muslim community, saying the RSS remains open to dialogue with all sections of society.

RELATED TOPICS

RSS Mohan Bhagwat Dattatreya Hosabale
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘If I don’t like it, we’ll go back to dropping bombs on them’: Trump says Iran deal not final

The US agreement to immediately allow Iran to sell its oil freely and the offer to eventually lift all sanctions represent major concessions that outstrip the terms of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from in his first term
Rahul Gandhi.
Quote left Quote right

How does snatching the Telegram become the solution to paper leaks?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT