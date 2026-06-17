Fahadh Faasil teams up with Panorama Studios, Jacob Babu for two films

Actor-producer Fahadh Faasil is set to headline two upcoming Malayalam films to be jointly produced by Panorama Studios and filmmaker-producer Jacob Babu.

The projects, currently in development, are slated for theatrical release next year, the makers said in a statement on Wednesday.

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While details about the directors, supporting cast and technical crew are yet to be revealed, the producers said both films will be mounted as ambitious Malayalam-language ventures.

Fahadh, known for acclaimed films such as "Maheshinte Prathikaaram", "Kumbalangi Nights", "Joji", "Malik", and "Aavesham", said the strength of the stories drew him to the projects.

"What attracted me to these films was the strength of the stories and the vision behind them. I have always enjoyed being part of projects that challenge me as an actor and offer something fresh to audiences.

"My conversations with Jacob and the team at Panorama Studios have been incredibly inspiring, and I am excited about the journey ahead," the National Award-winning actor said.

He added that while it was still early days, both films had "immense potential" and would be shared with audiences next year.

Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak of Panorama Studios said the success of banner's Malayalam ventures had reinforced the studio's belief in the storytelling talent within the industry.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Jacob Babu, whose passion for cinema and deep understanding of the Malayalam market make him an ideal partner for these projects. Having Fahadh Faasil headline both films is especially exciting," Pathak said.

Jacob Babu, who heads Maxlab Cinemas & Entertainments and has been associated with several Malayalam productions as a producer, distributor and exhibitor, said the collaboration was built on a shared belief in meaningful and commercially viable cinema.

"Having Fahadh Faasil on board elevates the excitement even further. He is an actor who constantly pushes creative boundaries, and I am confident audiences will be thrilled by what we are creating together," Babu said.

Panorama Studios has previously backed films such as "Omkara", the "Drishyam" franchise, "Raid" and "Shaitaan".

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