‘Batwara 1947’: Character posters for Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi out

Aamir Khan Productions on Wednesday unveiled the character posters from the upcoming period drama Batwara 1947.

The posters offer a glimpse into the film’s ensemble cast, featuring Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Sunny Deol, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh.

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“In a world torn apart, their story was a testament to courage.Meet the people who lived through it all. Batwara 1947, in theatres from 14th August,” reads the caption on X.

Batwara 1947 was announced in October 2024. The film marks the first collaboration between Sunny and Aamir.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the film was previously titled Lahore 1947.

The film features music by A.R. Rahman, lyrics by Javed Akhtar and dialogues by Santoshi and Asghar Wajahat.

Santosh Sivan has worked on cinematography, with editing by Shyam Salgaonkar, sound design by Resul Pookutty, and production design by Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray.

Preity was last seen in the 2018 action-comedy Bhaiaji Superhit alongside Sunny. Sunny, on the other hand, was last seen in Border 2.

Batwara 1947 is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14. The film is set to clash with Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 at the box office.