Matthew Broome jokes one conversation could have fixed Your Fault: London

Prime Video’s Your Fault: London stars Matthew Broome and Asha Banks have opened up about the evolution of Nick and Noah’s relationship in the sequel, revealing how the pair’s dynamic has changed since the first film.

Based on author Mercedes Ron’s bestselling Culpables trilogy, Your Fault: London picks up a year after My Fault: London. It explores Nick and Noah’s relationship as they navigate love, family expectations and the challenges of making their romance work.

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Speaking about returning to their characters, Broome said the sequel offered an opportunity to explore a more established relationship.

“It was super exciting because obviously they are a year into their relationship by this point and you are totally different people together. They know each other so well,” he said.

During a discussion about the film, Banks mentions how little their characters had actually spoken to one another in the first instalment. She said revisiting the characters highlighted how much of the original film focused on attraction and unspoken feelings.

“The first film was so much of them getting to know each other and like the looks across the rooms and not actually that much of us speaking. I feel like we came back to the second film, we're like damn, we've never spoken. We've got to speak to each other!?” she said.

Despite the deeper connection between Nick and Noah in the sequel, both actors agreed that many of the film’s conflicts could have been resolved through a single honest conversation.

“We like to play the game of if I just said this right now everything would be fixed. Or like if you just said this right now this whole film would be fixed,” Banks shared.

Broome added: “But then there would be no film and we wouldn't be here.”

Your Fault: London, starring Matthew Broome and Asha Banks as Nick and Noah, is now streaming on Prime Video.