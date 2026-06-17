Messi! Messi! Messi! Hat-trick against Algeria shows magic intact in his sixth Fifa World Cup

Is Aroop Biswas Lionel Messi’s childhood friend, a Calcutta High Court judge asked last week, slamming Bengal’s former sports minister for hugging the footballer and hogging the view from thousands of fans who had paid up to Rs 18,000 just to catch a glimpse of the Argentine legend in Kolkata last year. On Wednesday morning India time, Leo Messi gave a demonstration of why he evokes such madness across the globe.

He kicked off Fifa World Cup 2026 with an emphatic hat-trick that powered Argentina to a 3-0 win in their first match of the tournament, against Algeria. Messi, who was doubtful before the game, shook off his injury to announce himself once again on football’s biggest stage.

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When he arrived at the Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar, all the buzz was about whether Messi would be able to lift the cup in his last attempt. Many expected Messi, who was 35 then, to hang up his national boots after that dramatic triumph. However, Messi had other plans..

He continues to dominate the world football scene even at the twilight of his career.

Also Read Why Bangladesh's World Cup obsession with Argentina and Brazil runs deeper than football

Messi makes records tumble

Just by taking the field and with the hat-trick – he actually found the back of the net four times, with the first being ruled an offside – on Wednesday, Messi etched himself in history books with a host of records.

He became the first footballer to feature in six different World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026).

Messi is now only the second footballer besides Cristiano Ronaldo – who is yet to take the field in this one, his sixth too – to score in five separate World Cups.

Argentina’s opening match against Algeria was Messi’s 200th appearance donning the blue and white, making him only the third player to achieve this feat.

The hat-trick lifted Messi into joint top place on the all-time World Cup scoring list, along with Miroslav Klose.

Messi became the oldest player to score a hat-trick at a World Cup, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Argentina even more Messi-centric

The fact that almost all of Argentina’s attacks against Algeria flowed though Messi highlights his stature in the team. Messi is the provider, attacker, playmaker and space-creator even with elite attacking talents like Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez around him.

Every time the ball went to Messi, the air became ripe with possibility.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has given Messi the licence to roam around the pitch without having to worry about defensive transitions. That makes him even more lethal.

The Inter Miami star has had touches all over the pitch, ranging from the right-back position to the left-wing and beyond.

Messi's heatmap against Algeria Credit: FotMob

Evolution of Messi

When Messi arrived at the football scene in 2006, he was an explosive right winger who could beat almost anyone with his speed and dribbles. However, as his career progressed, he has moulded himself as a playmaker playing in half spaces and occupying opposition defenders to leave space for his teammates.

This ensured Messi didn’t overburden himself and avoided career-threatening injuries.

The last dance, or is it?

With Messi turning 39 this month, it is not illogical to assume this will be the last World Cup the Argentine serial-winner plays. However, with the way he is playing at the moment, it will not come as a surprise if he decides to feature in the next World Cup too.

There’s a faint chance that his oldest son might make it to the national team and accompany Messi as a teammate by then!

We are sure the fans in Kolkata, who dropped many a meme saying the fall of the Trinamool state government was revenge for botching up Messi’s event, would not mind.