‘The Boys’ stars Jack Quaid, Claudia Doumit tie the knot in Australia: Report

The Boys stars Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit, known for playing the roles of Hughie and Victoria, have tied the knot, as per media reports.

According to Australian tabloid The Daily Telegraph, the actors got married on April 18 in an intimate ceremony at Mona Farm in Braidwood, Australia.

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Quaid and Doumit were spotted enjoying their first dance at their wedding reception in photos posted by guests on Instagram, People Magazine reported. However, the pictures have been removed.

For the wedding, Doumit wore an off-white satin wedding dress paired with a ruffled skirt and a matching floral headband. Quaid, on the other hand, wore a Western-style red blazer with gold embroidery.

The couple’s star-studded guest list included Quaid’s parents Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, Alec Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Kevin Costner and Henry Golding.

Quaid was also reportedly joined by his The Boys co-stars Karl Urban, Colby Minifie and Nathan Mitchell.

The Boys star Karl Urban took to Instagram on Monday and shared pictures of himself in a suit outside the Hyatt Hotel in Canberra. “Suited n booted,” he captioned the photos.

Following the wedding ceremony, the newlyweds headed to a Nepalese restaurant in Braidwood. “Big congratulations to the newlyweds @jack_quaid and @claudiadoumit, what a beautiful couple you two make, we wish you boundless happiness and good fortune in the days ahead,” the official Instagram page of the venue wrote.

“It was an absolute pleasure to host you guys at ole #SmokeyHorse, and we trust your family and friends enjoyed their stay here in our beloved little hometown,” they added alongside the pictures which also featured other cast members from the show.

Quaid and Doumit are currently riding high on the success of Season 5 of The Boys, which hit Prime Video on April 8.

The final season picks up in a world increasingly shaped by Homelander’s control. In the official trailer, Antony Starr’s Homelander appears firmly in charge, while Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher returns with a plan that could wipe out Supes altogether.

Hughie, Mother’s Milk and Frenchie are shown held in a “Freedom Camp”, as Annie works to build resistance. Kimiko, notably, is absent in the footage, adding to the uncertainty around the group’s fate.

The series also stars Erin Moriarty, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara and Tomer Capone.