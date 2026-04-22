Second Nepali minister quits PM Balendra Shah's month-old government

Nepal's Minister of Home Affairs, Sudan Gurung, resigned on Wednesday saying there had been questions over his investments and other matters, the second minister to go from the month-old government.

The 38-year-old announced his departure on Facebook and said the questions should be investigated, without going into greater detail. "For me, ethics is greater than position, and there is no greater power than public trust," he wrote.

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Gurung came into the spotlight after he ordered the arrest of former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and his home minister Ramesh Lekhak in connection with an investigation into their roles during a crackdown on Gen Z protests last September.

"In recent days, I have taken seriously the questions, comments, and public concerns raised by citizens regarding matters related to my shares and other issues," Gurung said.

“Gurung has handed his resignation to the prime minister, who will look after the home ministry for now,” Dipa Dahal, an aide to new Prime Minister Balendra Shah, told Reuters.

Rapper-turned-politician Shah, 35, became prime minister after his three-year-old Rastriya Swatantra Party​, which had promised to control corruption, provide good governance and transparency, was swept into power in last month’s parliamentary election.

During his three-year stint ​as mayor of Nepal’s capital Kathmandu, Shah gained popularity ​for his reforms.

Shah dismissed his labour minister earlier this month after his Rastriya Swatantra Party ruled Dipak Kumar Sah had misused "the dignity of his position” to get his wife appointed as a member of the board of directors of the health insurance board.