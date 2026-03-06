Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan attend wedding together amid affair allegation by actor’s wife

Actor Thalapathy Vijay attended a wedding in Chennai with actress Trisha Krishnan on Thursday, days after his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam filed for a divorce citing extramarital affair.

Viral videos show the two actors arriving together at the venue to attend the wedding reception of film producer Kalpathi S Suresh’s son.

Their joint appearance sparked a frenzy online. The duo twinned for the event. While Vijay wore a golden shirt and veshti, Trisha matched him in a radiant gold sari paired with a striking red blouse.

According to a PTI report last month, Sangeetha has accused Vijay of having an extramarital relationship with an actress in her divorce petition.

She has also alleged “persistent mental cruelty, neglect and desertion”. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on April 10.

In her plea filed under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, Sangeeta stated that their marriage had broken down “irretrievably”. She requested that the proceedings be conducted on camera and sought an interim order restraining social media platforms, web platforms and media outlets from hosting interviews and public discussions, stating that otherwise she and their family would face “further humiliation and mental agony”.

She further alleged that Vijay had been “emotionally withdrawn” since 2021 and treated her with “verbal disdain”. According to the petition, Vijay allegedly subjected Sangeetha to “constructive desertion, forcing her to live separately within the matrimonial home” while maintaining “open association” with the said actress.

Vijay and Sangeetha registered their marriage in the United Kingdom on July 10, 1998, and held a second ceremony in India on August 25, 1999.

Vijay, who now heads Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, is set to headline his last film, Jana Nayagan. Directed by H Vinoth, the upcoming actioner is faced with censorship issues, and its release has been put on hold.