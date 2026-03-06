Harshvardhan Rane joins John Abraham in cop-drama ‘Force 3’, begins filming in Gujarat

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane is set to star alongside John Abraham in the third instalment of the cop-drama Force, as he started shooting the first schedule in Gujarat on Friday.

“May the #FORCE 3 with us,” the 42-year-old actor wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the muhurat ceremony held ahead of the film shoot. The video also features actress Tanya Maniktala.

In the upcoming film, John Abraham is set to reprise his role as ACP Yashvardhan. Written by Simaab Hashmi, the film will be directed by Khakee: The Bihar Chapter director Bhav Dhulia.

The Force franchise started in 2011. Directed by Nishikant Kamat, it also features Genelia D'Souza as John Abraham’s love interest. Force is the remake of the 2003 Tamil film Kaakha Kaakha.

Force revolves around ACP Yashvardhan as he investigates and fights a drug cartel, leading to a deadly revenge vendetta by a gangster, Vishnu (Vidyut Jammwal), targeting his team and his love interest, Maya (D'Souza).

The second instalment, led by Abraham, was released in 2016 and continued the story of Yashvardhan. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha as RAW agent Kamaljit Kaur. The two of them join forces to expose an inside informer who is leaking sensitive information to a foreign agency targeting the RAW agents.

On the work front, Harshvardhan Rane was recently seen in the 2025 film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which also starred Sonam Bajwa. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Rane is also working on Sanam Teri Kasam 2, a sequel to the 2016 film.