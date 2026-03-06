Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo’s ‘Wicked: For Good’ set to drop on JioHotstar in India

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo-starrer fantasy drama Wicked: For Good is set to drop on JioHotstar on March 21, the streamer announced Friday.

“We saw how it began, now we find out how it ends. Wicked: For Good, arrives March 21 in English and Hindi on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar,” the streamer wrote on Instagram.

Produced by Universal Pictures India and distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery, the film continues the saga that began with 2024’s Wicked, reuniting Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey.

In Wicked: For Good, Glinda stands as Oz’s shining figure of hope, balancing adoration from the people with the silent longing for her friend. As her fractured friendship with Elphaba lingers in memory, Glinda is forced to confront the gap between her public image and her authentic self.

The film has been a massive box office success, grossing over USD 527.8 million worldwide on a USD 150 million budget, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of 2025.

Directed by Jon M. Chu and written by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, the film features music composed by John Powell and Stephen Schwartz. Stephen Schwartz has penned the lyrics of the songs.

Actors Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum reprised their roles in this film.

Wicked: For Good has seen a different awards path than the first film. While the first Wicked (2024) won two Oscars, the sequel was shut out of the 2026 Academy Award nominations.

However, it bagged a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award at the Grammys for the song Defying Gravity, sung by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.